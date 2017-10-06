Windsor Police have laid charges in a drug trafficking investigation.

Police say that on Tuesday October 3rd, 2017 they commenced an investigation after receiving information that an adult male was trafficking illicit drugs within the city.

On Thursday October 5th, 2017 at approximately 9pm officers arrested the suspect male without incident in the 1000 block of Walker Road.

During the investigation officers identified a second adult male operating a 2006 black Mercedes who was believed to be working in concert with the original suspect.

Information was received that the original suspect was delivering cash to the driver of the Mercedes after he made a drug transaction.

Following the original arrest, officers conducted a vehicle stop involving the black Mercedes in the area of Walker Road and Riverside Drive. The driver was arrested without incident and found to be in possession of over $1000 Canadian currency.

During this investigation officers seized 25 hydrocodone pills, one cell phone and $1230 in Canadian currency.

Geoffrey Lavery, a 27-year-old male from Windsor, is charged with three counts of trafficking in a controlled substance – suspected hydrocodone.

Predrag Obradovic, a 54-year-old male from Windsor, is charged with two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance – suspected hydrocodone, and one count of possession of property obtained by crime.

Hydrocodone is a prescription opioid drug.