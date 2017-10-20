Windsor Police have now laid charges after a shooting incident earlier this week.

Police say that they received judicial authorization to search the vehicle recovered near the scene of the incident.

Upon searching the vehicle officers located and seized a loaded firearm believed to have been used in the incident.

Ryan Murphy, a 42-year-old male from Windsor is charged with attempt murder, aggravated assault, possession of a prohibited weapon, breach of probation, possession of a restricted firearm without a licence and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.