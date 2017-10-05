

Caring for a relative or friend with a chronic illness can be stressful mentally, emotionally and physically, and a local workshop is looking to provide you with the tools you need to cope.

The You Are Not Alone, Caregiver Support Workshop takes place on Wednesday, October 11th, 2017 from 1pm to 3pm or 6:30pm to 8:30pm at Good Shepherd Parish located at 462 Advance Blvd in Lakeshore.

The workshop is free, but registration is necessary.

You can find more information on their website.