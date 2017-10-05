A man accused of several pharmacy robberies in Windsor-Essex is now wanted on a Canada Wide warrant.

Back in April 2017, as an inter-provincial investigation between RCMP, Calgary Police, Windsor Police and Ontario Provincial Police led to the arrest of Dustin Ross Robinson, age 34, for a series of four pharmacy robberies in Alberta and an additional twelve robberies here in Ontario.

In July, Robinson was granted bail and released on several conditions including to reside in Calgary. Robinson has since failed to appear in court and has not complied with the conditions imposed by the judge when granted bail.

As a result, additional charges of failing to appear have been laid and a Canada Wide Warrant for his arrest. Additional warrants for his arrest remain in effect in Ontario as well.

Robinson was last known to be in Calgary’s downtown core in the summer of 2017. he is originally from Sarnia and there is potential that he may have travelled east from Alberta.

Anyone with information on Robinson’s whereabouts outside should contact police.