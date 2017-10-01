Written by For The Love of Paws:

Cain is a 7 year old 39 pound Terrier mix, who get’s along with dogs and cats is now available for adoption. Cain has had a very rough life living outside hooked up to a chain till a very nice Lady rescued Cain took care of him for two months and had all his vetting done. Cain then came into our rescue.

From Cain’s Foster Mom:

Hi my name is Cain, don’t let the tough name fool you I’m a big sof…ty. I just became Canadian and I love it here, my foster mom says I’m a true Canadian… because I’m such a sweet and polite little boy. I lived outside since I can remember and while I would love a yard of my own to explore I’ve discovered my new favourite thing is curling up on the couch next to my people. I do a little security work on the side, I make sure to let my foster mom know when new people come to the house but once she invites them in my job is done and I am the perfect host. I like when we go on little adventures around the neighborhood, I’m not worried about where we go or how fast we get there I just enjoy being out with you. I’ve found these fantastic things called toys, they are just the best! Especially the ones that make noise, the louder the better! I’ll tell you what I don’t like thunderstorms and fireworks, they really scare me but as long as I have someone with me telling me it’s ok they’re not so bad. I don’t do much when my foster mom is at work, just nap on the couch and look out the window, I don’t cause any trouble. I have all these great foster brothers and sisters, some are like me and some are smaller with whiskers and I love them all. But I’m not picky I could get use to getting all the attention too. So here’s the bottom line, I have a deal for you. All I want is to be a member of your family and in return I will love you with all my heart for the rest of my life and try my very hardest to be a good boy. Well thanks for listening, I gotta get back to my foster family…I’m kind of a big deal here!”