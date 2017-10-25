

Burton Cummings and Band returns to The Colosseum stage on Friday, January 26 at 9 pm.

Renowned as the former lead singer of the iconic Canadian rock band The Guess Who, Cummings sang and co-wrote many of the band’s biggest Billboard hits of the 60s and 70s including “These Eyes”, “Laughing” and the classic #1 hit “American Woman”.

Cummings’ solo career was equally as successful with six multi-platinum records, including the international and inspirational hit “Stand Tall”, amongst others. His voice has been regarded among the finest in rock music with an extensive catalogue of songs. Burton continues to be at the top of his game as a performer, singer, songwriter and recording artist. Throughout his career, Cummings has earned a variety of accolades including membership in the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame and multiple Juno Awards.

Tickets start at $25 Canadian + applicable taxes and will go on sale at noon on Sunday, November 5th.