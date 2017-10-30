RainNow
Monday October 30th, 2017

Posted at 7:26pm

The first annual Bright Lights Windsor festival will take place at Jackson Park from December 8th, 2017 through January 7th, 2018.

A brilliant display of lights will illuminate the park each evening, with programming and activities talking place at the Welcoming Gates with performances on Fridays and Saturdays.

The city is seeking choirs of singers and small groups of wandering minstrels to be a part of the welcoming entrance in the Sunken Gardens at Jackson Park. Entertainment must be family-friendly, non-religious, acoustic and unplugged. Honorariums will be provided to all performers.

Interested groups and individuals must complete the attached application and submit no later than Monday, November 6th, 2017. Space is limited and will be filled based on a juried selection process.

Find more information here.

