Partly CloudyNow
21 °C
70 °F
Mostly CloudyFri
20 °C
69 °F		Chance of RainSat
21 °C
70 °F		Chance of a ThunderstormSun
21 °C
69 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Friday October 13th, 2017

Posted at 11:55am

Business
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Last updated: Friday October 13th, 1:13pm

It is the end of an era in Canadian retail.

A judge has approved plans for Sears Canada to liquidate all 130 stores including the one at Devonshire Mall.

This comes months after the company sought protection from creditors and closed several stores including the Windsor Home store on Legacy Park Drive.

Sears had hoped to find a buyer that would take over the remaining stores, but that was unsuccessful.

Sales are expected to start next Thursday and last until early January.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.