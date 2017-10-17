One of Canada’s most iconic bands, Blue Rodeo, returns to The Colosseum stage on Friday, December 1st at 9pm.

In the 30 years since forming, Blue Rodeo has sold over 4 million albums, won countless Juno awards, been inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, received a star on Canada’s Walk of Fame, been named to the Order of Canada and has been honoured with the Governor General’s Performing Arts Award. Their unique brand of Canadian country-rock has produced 15 studio albums featuring their greatest hits including “Try”, “Diamond Mine”, “Til I Am Myself Again”, “Lost Together” and more.

Tickets start at $25 Canadian + applicable taxes and will go on sale at noon on Sunday, October 22nd.