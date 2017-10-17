ClearNow
19 °C
66 °F
ClearTue
20 °C
68 °F		ClearWed
19 °C
67 °F		ClearThu
21 °C
70 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Tuesday October 17th, 2017

Posted at 1:52pm

Entertainment
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

One of Canada’s most iconic bands, Blue Rodeo, returns to The Colosseum stage on Friday, December 1st at 9pm.

In the 30 years since forming, Blue Rodeo has sold over 4 million albums, won countless Juno awards, been inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, received a star on Canada’s Walk of Fame, been named to the Order of Canada and has been honoured with the Governor General’s Performing Arts Award. Their unique brand of Canadian country-rock has produced 15 studio albums featuring their greatest hits including “Try”, “Diamond Mine”, “Til I Am Myself Again”, “Lost Together” and more.

Tickets start at $25 Canadian + applicable taxes and will go on sale at noon on Sunday, October 22nd.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.