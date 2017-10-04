Bike Windsor Essex is encouraging all local cyclists to ‘get lit!’ to be visible on the roads.

With fall upon us, daylight hours are shorter and they say that it’s more important than ever that cyclists have proper lights and reflective gear on their bicycles to help ensure their safety.

With that in mind they are launching their second annual Get Lit! campaign, where they plan to set up in different locations around the city and flag down unlit cyclists to educate them on the importance of bike lights. They will then install a free front and rear light for their safe ride home.

The safety campaign will run the month of October. To see where they will be set up, check out their website.