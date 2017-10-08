Partly CloudyNow
Sunday October 8th, 2017

Posted at 7:26am

Leamington
Leamington Fire Photo

A barn fire in Leamington is out.

It broke out around 4am in the 1400 block of Road East.

Fire officials say it was a machinery barn and no animals were inside.

The cause and damage estimate has not been released.

