Windsor Police have made a drug bust.

Police say they launched an investigation on September 28th, 2017 after receiving information that an adult male was actively trafficking methamphetamine.

Officers applied for and were granted a search warrant for the residence of the involved male.

On Tuesday ,October 3rd, 2017 at approximately 4:45 pm officers arrested the suspect male in the 3400 block of Erskine Street without incident.

Following the arrest, the search warrant was executed upon the residence.

During the investigation 15.7 grams of suspected methamphetamine with a total street value of approximately $ 1,570 was seized along with $585 in Canadian currency, three cells phones, digital scales and one double bladed knife.

Michael Damphousse-Pratt, a 34-year-old male from Windsor is charged with three counts of trafficking a controlled substance – suspected methamphetamine and one count of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking – suspected methamphetamine.