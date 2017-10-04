OvercastNow
Wednesday October 4th, 2017

Posted at 11:00am

The Town of Amherstburg undertaking the development of a Community Improvement Plan and Urban Design Guidelines with a heritage theme.

The purpose of these two plans is to assist the municipality with enhancing Amherstburg’s downtown core and commercial area through a variety of planning, incentive and design strategies.

The Urban Design Guidelines with a heritage theme will work in conjunction with the Community Improvement Plan as it relates to incentives for commercial façade improvements. These documents will assist in guiding the evolution of the urban fabric of the Town in terms of commercial
developments and streetscapes.

“The CIP will provide a business friendly program that the Town of Amherstburg will offer businesses to support the competitive market for the attraction of overnight accommodations and business façade improvements” says Mayor Aldo DiCarlo.

An open house session to meet the Consultant, be introduced to the study, and to share thoughts and ideas on the opportunities and challenges is planned for Monday, October 30th from 3pm to 5pm and 6pm to 8pm at the Libro Centre.

