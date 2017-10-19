Adventure Bay Family Water Park has won the award for Best Brochure (100,000-250,000 attendance category) from the World Waterpark Association (WWA) via their 2017 Wave Review Awards.

The award recognizes Adventure Bay’s tri-fold “Make a Splash!” brochure, which has been distributed through several communities across Ontario.

“This is a great honour within the water park industry, and we’re also thrilled to be recognized at the Wave Review Awards for a second time,” said Manager of WIATC and Adventure Bay Jen Knights.

In addition to this year’s honour, Adventure Bay won in the Best Billboard and Best Website categories in 2015 as well.