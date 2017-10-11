OvercastNow
13 °C
55 °F
Chance of RainWed
13 °C
56 °F		OvercastThu
18 °C
65 °F		OvercastFri
19 °C
67 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Wednesday October 11th, 2017

Posted at 9:00am

Jobs
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The largest job and career fair in Windsor-Essex takes place this Friday, October 13th.

Windsor-Essex Job Day is the largest and most comprehensive event of its kind open to the general public.

The event is a multi-sector recruitment drive with over 50 employers looking to hire. It offers everything from full and part-time jobs to contract opportunities, temporary jobs, seasonal and summer job and even volunteer work.

Last year Windsor-Essex Job Day attracted over 1300 participants.

The event takes place Friday at the WFCU Centre at 8787 McHugh Street from 10am to 3:30pm.

Organizers say to bring copies of your resume and dress for success.

For more information, visit the Job Day website.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.