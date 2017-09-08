OPP are looking for a suspect after a woman was robbed in Leamington.

According to police, around 1:30am on September 6th, 2017 a woman in her early 40’s was walking home on Setterington Street

when approached by two men who assaulted her and took her cell phone.

The first male is described as white, in his 20’s, approximately five foot nine inches tall with a stocky build and short light brown hair. He was wearing a plain white sweatshirt and medium colour blue jeans.

The second male was white, also in his 20’s, approximately five foot five inches tall with a thin build. He was believed to be wearing jogging pants and a grey hoody covering his head.

Any one with information is asked to contact the OPP Major Crime Unit at 519-326-2544.