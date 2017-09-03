This Tuesday, a new school year starts, and Windsor Police are sending out message that road safety is a shared responsibility.

Parents are encouraged to review safety rules with their children to assist with safe travel plans both to and from school.

Walk on sidewalks where available

Cross at intersections – Stop, look and listen for traffic –

Look in all directions before crossing

Walk, don’t run

Wear a helmet when riding a bicycle

Walk your bicycle when crossing at an intersection

Review school bus boarding and departing rules with your child

Motorists are reminded to be alert and patient, especially in school zones where children will be boarding and departing school buses and crossing roadways.

Reduce speed in school zones

Be prepared to stop at all times – Children do not always notice vehicular traffic

Be mindful of school buses and direction from crossing guards

Be attentive and free of any distractions

When approaching a school bus that has its overhead red signal-lights flashing, a driver shall stop at least 20 meters before reaching the bus and not proceed until the bus deactivates the red signal-lights

Be mindful of school crossing guards and obey their direction until all persons, including the school crossing guard, have cleared the roadway

Windsor Police say that they will be present in and around school zones to encourage and enforce rules of the road to protect pedestrian and driver safety. Officers will continue to aggressively enforce any violations.