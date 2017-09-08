Windsor Police are sending out a reminder to lock your vehicles.

They say that around 2:45 pm on Friday August 25th, 2017 an officer was flagged down by a citizen who reported that a man had just stolen a wallet from their vehicle.

Investigation revealed that at approximately 2pm the complainant had parked their vehicle at the rear of a business located in the 400 block of Ouellette Avenue. The complainant left their vehicle running, and the doors unlocked, as they anticipated to be quickly in and out of the building.

The complainant returned to their vehicle roughly five minutes later and discovered that a wallet had been stolen from the centre console.

The wallet contained a quantity of cash as well as numerous credit cards and forms of identification.

The theft was captured on surveillance video.

The unidentified suspect was described as being male white, 5’8, slim build, last seen riding a mountain bike. Police are seeking information as to his identity.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.