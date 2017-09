Windsor’s ward-by-ward meetings continue with Ward 6 on Thursday, September 14th, 2017.

Councillor Jo-Anne Gignacand members of city administration will be on hand to hear your ideas and feedback on the issues that are important to you and your ward.

It takes place at The WFCU Centre – Collavino Hall from 6:30pm to 8:30pm.

In addition, the Ward One meeting takes place Tuesday.