Councillor Francis will be holding his 2017 Ward Meeting on Tuesday, September 12th, 2017 at the South Windsor Recreation Complex.

Residents are encouraged to attend and share your ideas and thoughts on neighbourhood issues that are important to your ward.

Members of City of Windsor administration will be on hand to answer questions on a variety of municipal issues, from property conditions to road quality and more.

311 customer service staff will also be available to accept feedback, answer questions and process service requests for you.

It takes place from 6:30pm until 8:30pm.