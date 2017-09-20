ClearNow
Wednesday September 20th, 2017

Posted at 7:48pm

Crime
Windsor Police have updated the most wanted section of their website.

The page lists names, the nature of what each person is wanted by police for and features a picture of most.

Police stress that the suspects may be considered dangerous and that it is very important that no one approaches or interacts with any of them.

Police are asking for Windsorites to take a look at the page, and to call 519-258-6111 or Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 if they know the whereabouts of any of the suspects.

You can see the Wanted in Windsor section at this link here.

