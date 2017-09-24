Written by Second Chance Animal Rescue:

Got a quiet home? You won’t for long if you’re looking to spice things up with a couple of kittens who have energy to burn! Fitz (right) and Piper, a gorgeous pair of seven-month-old brothers, have been anxiously waiting to find their fur-ever family and would love it if that happens soon.

The pair is a very bonded duo who we would prefer go to a home together. They sleep together, play together, get into trouble together… you get the picture!

Both kittens, available for adoption through Second Chance Animal Rescue, are microchipped, neutered, up-to-date on vaccines, have received flea treatment and have been dewormed. The adoption fee ($325 for both) also includes six weeks of pet health insurance.

If you are looking to enhance your lifestyle with a pair of energetic, animated and lively kittens, we encourage you to complete an adoption application through www.scarescue.org today. These guys have been waiting long enough. Our question now is… what are you waiting for?!!