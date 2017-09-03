Over the Summers months signage went up on the UWindsor Campus to reflect the new names of the two main walkways.

The former Patricia Road will be dedicated and renamed as the Alistair MacLeod Walk.

Professor MacLeod taught English and Creative Writing at the University of Windsor for more than three decades, and the campus was a vital part of his life and the life of his family. He passed away on April 20th, 2014.

The former section of Sunset Avenue from Wyandotte to University will be renamed Turtle Island Walk.

The University says that this name is in recognition of the First Nations history of the land that the University of Windsor sits on. Many indigenous cultures refer to North America as Turtle Island, and it is along Sunset Avenue where the University’s Aboriginal Student Centre that bears the name of Turtle Island was located.

Both official dedications will take place in the fall.