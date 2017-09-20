Two local hot spots has made the top 50 Best Restaurants for Wine Lovers in Canada list.

The list put together by OpenTable, an online restaurant reservations provider, was generated solely from more than 515,000 restaurant reviews collected from verified OpenTable diners between August 1st, 2016, and July 31st, 2017.

Locally Neros Steakhouse at Caesars Windsor and Oxley Estate Winery made the cut.

“As Canada’s winemaking industry flourishes and a growing number of Canadians are choosing wine as their drink of choice1, many restaurants are thoughtfully curating wine lists designed to complement their menu and expand diners’ palates,” said Caroline Potter, Chief Dining Officer, OpenTable. “From establishments with a seasoned sommelier to those serving a more casual glass of rosé, these restaurants are recognized by guests for their commitment to delicious food and an outstanding wine selection.”

You can find the complete listing here.