Sunday September 17th, 2017

Posted at 8:20am

Leamington
Two people were killed after their vehicle struck a CO2 tank in Leamington.

OPP say it happened around 12:15am Sunday morning the 1100 block of Mersea Road 5.

They say a vehicle struck a cement barrier rupturing the large tank on a greenhouse property resulting in an explosion and fire.

The vehicle contained two people who were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The CO2 leak has been contained and there is no concern for public safety.

Names of the deceased are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

