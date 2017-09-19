Two people were arrested after a Saturday morning crash with a stolen vehicle.

Amherstburg Police say that around 8am on September 16th, 2017 they were called to a single vehicle collision on Essex County Road 20, east of Essex County Road 9, involving a silver Chrysler Aspen.

The vehicle was located by a passing motorist and there were no individuals with the vehicle.

Police began checking the surrounding area for anyone who may have been involved in the collision, and located two individuals walking in the 9600 block of Concession 9 Road South.

It was determined that the two individuals were involved with the collision, and while speaking with the individuals, police received information that the vehicle had recently been reported stolen from Leamington.

The two individuals were arrested and transported to Leamington OPP.