Tuesday September 19th, 2017

Posted at 11:28am

City News
The Detroit-Windsor Tunnel will close for ten days in October for ceiling repairs.

The closure is scheduled to start at 8:30pm on October 20th and last until October 30th at 5:30am.

It will also be closed over night from November to June.  A full schedule can be found here.

The project is co-managed and funded by the Windsor Detroit Tunnel Corporation (owner of the Canadian section of the Tunnel) and Detroit Windsor Tunnel (the Tunnel’s operator).

The $22 million project will be spearheaded by Toebe Construction LLC.

