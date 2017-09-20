Tim Hortons is now open at the Casino and operated by Lagill Enterprises Inc.,

Lagill Enterprises Inc. is owned by local franchisees Mark and Evelyn Lalovich and Vicky and Lyle Smith. They have been franchisees for nearly 30 years and own three Windsor-based Tim Hortons Restaurants and one kiosk.

“Guests of both Tim Hortons and Caesars Windsor expect their experiences to be of the highest quality”, says Vicky Smith, General Manager and Co-owner of Lagill Enterprises Inc., “Providing Canada’s favourite coffee alongside Caesars Windsor’s world-class experience is a natural fit.”

Kevin Laforet, Regional President, Caesars, echoes her sentiment: “At Caesars Windsor we continuously strive to offer our patrons a variety of amenities that enhance their overall experience. We look forward to welcoming Tim Hortons, a well-recognized brand name that has a strong reputation for delivering quality products and great service.”