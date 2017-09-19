RainNow
22 °C
72 °F
Chance of RainTue
21 °C
71 °F		OvercastWed
27 °C
80 °F		Partly CloudyThu
28 °C
82 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Tuesday September 19th, 2017

Posted at 2:35pm

Amherstburg
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Three people are facing charges after alleged thefts from Canadian Tire and Wal-Mart in Amherstburg.

Police say that on September 16th, 2017 they were called to the area of Canadian Tire on Sandwich Street South for a report of a male stealing items from the store.

The male had left the store in a vehicle and headed toward the Wal-Mart store nearby.

Police responded and located the vehicle at Wal-Mart along with three individuals from Windsor. Several stolen items were located with the individuals and all three were arrested and charged.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.