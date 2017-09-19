Three people are facing charges after alleged thefts from Canadian Tire and Wal-Mart in Amherstburg.

Police say that on September 16th, 2017 they were called to the area of Canadian Tire on Sandwich Street South for a report of a male stealing items from the store.

The male had left the store in a vehicle and headed toward the Wal-Mart store nearby.

Police responded and located the vehicle at Wal-Mart along with three individuals from Windsor. Several stolen items were located with the individuals and all three were arrested and charged.