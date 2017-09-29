RainNow
Friday September 29th, 2017

Posted at 12:00pm

There's So Much To Do In Windsor

Friday September 29th, 2017

Charity Events

Community Living Windsor’s 17th Annual Fiesta Capacita

Friday September 29th, 2017
Ciociaro Club of Windsor Inc.
Professional Events

Biotechnology Entrepreneurship Symposium

Friday September 29th, 2017
University of Windsor
Arts Events

Wine & Paint

Friday September 29th, 2017
SHŌ Art, Spirit and Performance
Theatre Events

University Players presents JANE EYRE

Friday September 29th, 2017
Essex Hall Theatre
Community Events

Walkerville Brewery’s Brats & Beers Oktoberfest

Friday September 29th, 2017
Walkerville Brewery
Charity Events

Paddle Party for DreamMakers Foundation

Friday September 29th, 2017
Windsor Sportsmen's Club
Theatre Events

9 to 5 the Musical

Friday September 29th, 2017
The Green Room Theatre
Charity Events

Quarter Auction For Austin

Friday September 29th, 2017
Legion
Arts Events

Culture Days at the Art Gallery of Windsor

Friday September 29th, 2017
Art Gallery of Windsor

Saturday September 30th, 2017

Food Events

Leamington Farmers’ Market

Saturday September 30th, 2017
194 Eire Street North
Food Events

West Windsor Market

Saturday September 30th, 2017
West Windsor Market
Festivals Events

Ruthven Apple Festival

Saturday September 30th, 2017
Colasanti's Tropical Gardens
Crafts Events

Turn a Sierra Pen and Pencil Set

Saturday September 30th, 2017
Lee Valley Tools
Music Events

Music of Star Wars

Saturday September 30th, 2017
The Capitol Theatre
Festivals Events

Amherstburg Culture Days: Voyageur and Fur Trader Rendezvous

Saturday September 30th, 2017
Downtown Amherstburg
Community Events

Tecumseh Minor Baseball U14Girls Tryouts

Saturday September 30th, 2017
Carling Park
Festivals Events

Amherstburg Culture Days: Voyageur and Fur Trader Rendezvous

Saturday September 30th, 2017
Navy Yard Park
Arts Events

Yoga in the Gallery at the Art Gallery of Windsor

Saturday September 30th, 2017
Art Gallery of Windsor
Halloween Events

East End Value Village Family Halloween Fun day

Saturday September 30th, 2017
East End Value Village
Theatre Events

University Players presents JANE EYRE

Saturday September 30th, 2017
Essex Hall Theatre
Theatre Events

University Players presents JANE EYRE

Saturday September 30th, 2017
Essex Hall Theatre
Community Events

Walkerville Brewery’s Brats & Beers Oktoberfest

Saturday September 30th, 2017
Walkerville Brewery
Festivals Events

Culture Days and Rendezvous 2017

Saturday September 30th, 2017
Fort Malden National Historic Site and Kings Navy Yard Park
Food Events

End of Summer Picnic

Saturday September 30th, 2017
SPDL Polish Beach Club
Food Events

Amherstburg Farmers’ Market

Saturday September 30th, 2017
The Little White Church
Food Events

Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market

Saturday September 30th, 2017
Pelissier and Maden Lane
Food Events

Kingsville Farmers’ Market

Saturday September 30th, 2017
28 Division Street South
Festivals Events

Culture Days and Rendezvous 2017

Saturday September 30th, 2017
Downtown Amherstburg and Fort Malden
Health Events

Sugar & Your Family: How to Kick the Habit Without Giving Up Sweetness in Your Life

Saturday September 30th, 2017
Essex County Library
Food Events

Amherstburg Farmers’ Market

Saturday September 30th, 2017
The Little White Church
Theatre Events

9 to 5 the Musical

Saturday September 30th, 2017
The Green Room Theatre
Charity Events

BCOPI 3rd Annual Pig Roast

Saturday September 30th, 2017
Life After Fifty West Side Centre
Community Events

Take Back The Night 2017

Saturday September 30th, 2017
Windsor Aquatic Club

Sunday October 1st, 2017

Community Events

Riverside RCL BR 255 Thanksgiving Dinner

Sunday October 1st, 2017
The Riverside Royal Canadian Legion Br 255
Festivals Events

Ruthven Apple Festival

Sunday October 1st, 2017
Colasanti's Tropical Gardens
Music Events

Music of Star Wars

Sunday October 1st, 2017
The Capitol Theatre
Festivals Events

Amherstburg Culture Days: Voyageur and Fur Trader Rendezvous

Sunday October 1st, 2017
Downtown Amherstburg
Community Events

Sandwich Heritage Walking Tour

Sunday October 1st, 2017
221 Mill Street
Community Events

VegFest Windsor 2017 Event

Sunday October 1st, 2017
WFCU Centre
Arts Events

Sundays in the Studio at the Art Gallery of Windsor

Sunday October 1st, 2017
Art Gallery of Windsor
Arts Events

Sandwich Heritage Walking Tour at the Art Gallery of Windsor

Sunday October 1st, 2017
Art Gallery of Windsor
Arts Events

The Sandwich Project Exhibition Closes at the Art Gallery of Windsor

Sunday October 1st, 2017
Art Gallery of Windsor
Charity Events

Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure

Sunday October 1st, 2017
Riverfront Festival Plaza
Community Events

Tuning Fork Therapy Certification Course – Level I with Kyle Glassford

Sunday October 1st, 2017
White Feather Holistic Arts
Music Events

At Home with Windsor Banjos

Sunday October 1st, 2017
Moose Lodge
Theatre Events

University Players presents JANE EYRE

Sunday October 1st, 2017
Essex Hall Theatre
Festivals Events

Culture Days and Rendezvous 2017

Sunday October 1st, 2017
Fort Malden National Historic Site and Kings Navy Yard Park
Theatre Events

9 to 5 the Musical

Sunday October 1st, 2017
The Green Room Theatre
Community Events

VegFest Windsor 2017

Sunday October 1st, 2017
THE WFCU CENTRE
Music Events

Windsor Banjo Club At Home Banjo Bash

Sunday October 1st, 2017
Moose Lodge
Food Events

Riverside Farmers’ Market

Sunday October 1st, 2017
Riverside Sportsmen Club
Food Events

Belle River Farmers’ Market

Sunday October 1st, 2017
Optimist Park
Community Events

Life-Giver Church GRAND OPENING & FREE FAMILY SKATING

Sunday October 1st, 2017
Forest Glade Arena

