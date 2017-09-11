Mostly CloudyNow
Monday September 11th, 2017

Posted at 11:00am

Tecumseh
Tecumseh Council will begin preliminary discussions on the 2018 business plan and budget at their next regular meeting on Tuesday, September 12th, 2017.

The presentation to be given at the meeting will be posted on the town’s website for viewing the day of the meeting. The public is encouraged to ask questions or provide comments on the 2018 budget through the town’s website, social media or to provide written correspondence during the
period of September 12th to September 29th, 2017.

The draft 2018 budget will be received by Tecumseh council at their regular meeting to be held on Tuesday, November 14th, 2017.

Deliberation and review of the budget will take place on Tuesday, November 21st, 2017 at 4:30 pm and Wednesday, November 22nd, 2017 at 5:00 pm

