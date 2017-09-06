The Town of Tecumseh is planning an open house to show options to construct a multi-use recreational trail along Riverside Drive easterly from the Windsor border to Manning Road.

Options under consideration include constructing the trail in the public right-of-way on the south side of the road or on the north side of the road.

The open house will take place on Wednesday September 13th, 2017 from 3pm to 8pm at the Tecumseh Town Hall.

Representatives of the Town will be available, along with the Town’s Consultants, Bezaire Partners, Landscape Architects and Planner, to provide information on the nature of the trail, the proposed options, and will be able to address the potential impact of the work on municipal infrastructure and adjacent private residences.