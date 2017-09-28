The Canada Border Services Agency and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police made a seizure of 30.6 kilograms of suspected cocaine at the Ambassador Bridge.

On September 22nd, 2017, two returning residents, a driver and co-driver, were sent for a secondary examination. During the inspection, suspected cocaine was found within the load. Both subjects were placed under arrest and transferred to RCMP custody.

The RCMP charged Preet Kiran Singh Gill and Suresh Nath Sharma, both from Ontario, with importation of cocaine and possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine.

A total of 30.6 kg of suspected cocaine consisting of 25 bricks was seized.

The investigation continues.