The SIU has invoked its mandate after a police investigation in West Windsor Friday.

Police say that Friday morning an investigation by Amherstburg Police determined that a male wanted in relation to a shooting in the town was believed to be at a residence located in the 1500 block of Betts Avenue.

Police attended the area and secured the target residence.

Local school boards and the public were informed that the target residence was contained, and there was no threat to public safety.

At approximately 2pm officers located a deceased male in a garage at the involved residence.

Due to these circumstances, officers continued to secure the scene and notified SIU.

More information is expected to be released by the SIU later in the day.