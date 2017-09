Kingsville OPP have arrested an 18 year old Kingsville man for breaking and entering a Kingsville Historical Park building in the 100 block of Division Road South on or about August 22nd, 2017.

Nathan McCracken was arrested on September 1st, 2017 and will appear in a Windsor court on October 4th, 2017 to answer to the charges of break and enter and mischief under $5000.