The Special Investigations Unit has terminated an investigation into an incident between Windsor Police officers and a 43-year-old man that happened back on Tuesday, August 15th, 2017.

It was on that date that Windsor Police Service officers attended a residence in relation to a domestic incident.

While a 43-year-old man was being arrested, he told police to be mindful of a hand injury that had happened prior to police arriving. The man was taken to the police station, and then to hospital for treatment of his injury.

“I have terminated the investigation into this incident as the man’s injury was self-inflicted and had nothing to do with his contact with the police,” said Director Tony Loparco of the SIU.