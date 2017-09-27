The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding an incident involving Windsor Police that occurred earlier this month.

According to investigators, at approximately 8pm on Monday, September 4th, 2017, a 26-year-old woman was arrested by officers with Windsor Police Service and she was taken to the police station.

As the woman was behaving erratically, EMS was called and the woman was transported to hospital.

The woman was released from hospital the following day, but readmitted on September 10th, 2017. On September 18th, 2017, the woman was taken off life support, and soon after was pronounced dead.

Two investigators have been assigned to this incident.