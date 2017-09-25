Written by For The Love of Paws:

Shane is a 6-7 month old Lab/Cur/Pug Mix who weighs 30lbs. He is an active pup who is house & crate trained; is learning to walk well on leash, he is a very smart little guy who is eager to learn.

Shane loves to play with toys and you and settles in after playtime. He gets along with other dogs and loves to play with them so he would do best in a home with another active dog but would be fine as the only dog in the home.

Shane does need to go to a home with a secured fenced in yard.

If you’re looking for a young active pup consider Shane!