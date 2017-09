At 5:46pm Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.

At 5:40pm radar indicates a line of thunderstorms over southeast Michigan moving eastwards at 80 km/h and expected to impact the Windsor and Sarnia areas in approximately 30 minutes.

Severe winds and possibly quarter sized hail will be associated with these thunderstorms.