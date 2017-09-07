More help is on the way for flood relief efforts in Windsor.

Samaritan’s Purse mobilizes specialized staff and equipment, as well as hundreds of volunteers, when natural disasters occur. Their focus is low-income residents, seniors, people with disabilities, and those who don’t know where else to turn.

Samaritan’s Purse is looking for both volunteers and residents in need.

Anyone who needs help to clean up a flooded home can call 1-844-547-2664.

To volunteer, please go to SamaritansPurse.ca/Windsor.

Samaritan’s Purse also reminds residents that donations to assist relief efforts are always welcome.