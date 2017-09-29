Lynn Mailhoit of Ruthven won $1 million with Encore, plus $10 on another selection brining her winnings to $1,000,010.

“I’ve watched the television commercials for ENCORE so I thought ‘why not play?’ I am so happy I did!” shared Lynn while she picked up her winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

“I had knee replacement surgery the week after I found out about the win, so my excitement had to be put on hold until I was feeling better,” Lynn explains.

Lynn is a retired school teacher and plans on using some of her win for Registered Education Savings Plans to help her five grandchildren with school.

Lynn and her husband also have plans of their own. “My husband and I will definitely get a new car, and our house could use a little sprucing up. The windows and the bathrooms will be on the top of the list.”

“My win really hasn’t sunk in yet. It is still so surprising and incredible that I can share this with people I love, and still have lots left over!” she concluded.

The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on Seacliff Drive in Leamington.