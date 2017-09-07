The city says that more help is on the way for removal of flooding goods from city streets.

Ten extra trucks are being brought in by GFL Canada, bringing the total number of trucks to 30, three times the normal number for garbage collection.

City officials are also cancelling recycling collection for the remainder of this week, so all available personnel and equipment can concentrate on removing the flooding materials. Residents who have recycling at the curb now or were planning to put out as scheduled Friday or Saturday are asked to take the recycling back in and store it until their next scheduled pick-up in two weeks. The City apologies for the inconvenience but trusts that residents agree the potentially hazardous flooding materials take precedence over regular recycling or yard waste.

Regular garbage collection is continuing, although some delays might be experienced.

Residents are also advised that the Bulk Furniture Collection is on hold until further notice due to the flooding event. Please watch for posted updates.