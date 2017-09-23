ClearNow
Saturday September 23rd, 2017

Posted at 8:15am

Business
Porter Airlines is adding non-stop flights Windsor to Orlando. These are Porter’s first U.S. flights from airports outside of its main base at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport.

The seasonal weekly service operates from December 16th to March 31st.

“This is Porter’s third year flying to Orlando-Melbourne,” said Robert Deluce, president and CEO of Porter Airlines. “Adding Ottawa and Windsor to the popular Toronto route means that more people can visit this area of Florida by leaving directly from their own communities.”

You can find more information on their website.

