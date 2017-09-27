Police have made the single largest seizure of suspected heroin in the history of the police force.

Police say that in early September they launched an investigation involving an adult male trafficking illicit drugs within the city.

Then on Tuesday, September 26th, 2017 they applied for and were granted a search warrant for a residence located in the 500 block of Aylmer Avenue.

Members of the Emergency Services Unit assisted in the operation and at 5:45pm arrested the suspect during a vehicle stop in the 1000 block of Howard Avenue without incident.

At approximately 6:30pm officers executed the search warrant at the involved residence.

During the investigation police seized 176.5 grams of suspected heroin, 277.3 grams of suspected cocaine, 108.9 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, 32 suspected oxycodone tablets, 32 suspected hydromorphone capsules, three digital scales, two cell phones and $3,790 in Canadian Currency.

The total estimated street value of the drugs seized : $109,540

Chirko Tasevski, a 62-year-old male from Windsor, is charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (suspected heroin, cocaine, crystal methamphetamine), and two counts of possession of a controlled substance (suspected hydromorphone and oxycodone).