Windsor Police have made a drug bust.

Police say that on Wednesday, September 20th, 2017 officers applied for and were granted judicial authorization to search an apartment located in the 700 block of Ouellette Avenue.

At approximately 5:15pm, officers located the male subject of the investigation in the 600 block of Ouellette Avenue and placed him under arrest without incident.

A search of the male revealed he was in possession of a quantity of suspected marijuana, a quantity of Canadian and American currency, and a spring-loaded folding knife.

At approximately 6:30pm, officers executed the search warrant at the apartment and recovered numerous items. The total items seized include 3.9 grams of cocaine, 164.1 grams of cannabis marijuana, a quantity of currency, and items consistent with drug trafficking including digital scale, packaging, and cell phones.

Aaron Ford, a 30-year-old male from Windsor is charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking suspected cocaine, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking suspected cannabis marijuana, possession of a controlled substance suspected cannabis marijuana and possession of a prohibited weapon.