Tuesday September 26th, 2017

Posted at 6:19pm

City News
The Windsor Police Service has a new online reporting option for victims of sexual assault.

Police say that there may be numerous reasons why a victim may wish not to report a sexual assault. They may wish to remain anonymous, or not to have a marked police cruiser attend their location to commence an investigation.

By providing an online reporting option, polite hope to encourage more victims to reach out and report these very serious crimes.

Once an online sexual assault report is received, an investigator who is specially trained in sexual assault cases will contact the victim within seven  days of the submission.

 

For more information visit their website.

 

 

