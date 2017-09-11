Windsor Police continue to investigate a stabbing.

Police say it happened around 7pm on Friday, September 8th, 2017 in the 800 block of Tuscarora Street.

When police arrived they found a 25-year-old male from Windsor suffering from non-life-threatening wounds. He was transported to hospital for treatment.

Investigation revealed that the victim had been visiting with an acquaintance at the rear of a residence in the 800 block of Tuscarora Street when an unknown male approached and began exchanging words with the victim.

The victim and suspect then engaged in a physical fight during which time the victim was stabbed.

The say that the victim is not fully cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.