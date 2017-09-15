Windsor Police are investigating a pharmacy robbery.

Police say it happened on around 9:20pm on Thursday, September 14th, 2017 at a pharmacy in the 3800 block of Howard Avenue.

They say that two suspects entered the store wearing masks and proceeded to the pharmacy. They approached the employee and demanded prescription drugs.

Both fled the store with a quantity of drugs and were last seen getting into a white SUV and leaving northbound on Howard Avenue.

There were no injuries as a result of this incident.

The first suspect is described a white male, 40 to 50 years old, 5’8, with a thin build, and light hair colour. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, dark sunglasses, black bandana with white designs covering his face, brown/beige jacket, dark pants and black shoes.

The second suspect is described as a white female, in her 30’s, 5’8, with dark shoulder length hair and a thin build. She was wearing a dark baseball cap and a black bandana.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.