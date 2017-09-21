Windsor Police are investigating a break and enter that happened around 2:15pm on Friday September 15 2017.

Police say that a homeowner in the 2600 block of Sierra Drive came home to a male attempting to gain entry into their residence.

He eventually gained entry by forcing open a window. The male fled after a short period of time when he heard the complainant speaking to Windsor Police dispatch on the phone.

He was last seen meeting up with another male outside, both carrying backpacks, and riding their bicycles eastbound toward Dominion Boulevard.

The first suspect is described as a white male in his early 20’s, slender build, and shoulder length dirty blonde hair. He had no shirt on, and was wearing dark shorts, carrying two dark coloured backpacks and riding a bike. He had a large diamond shaped blue tattoo in the middle of his chest and a swirl shaped blue tattoo on the back of his left shoulder.

The second is also a white make with a large build. He was wearing an olive coloured t-shirt, rust red baseball hat and dark pants and riding a bike.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.