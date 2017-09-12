Windsor Police are investigating a robbery at an ATM.

According to police, around 12:30am on Tuesday, September 12th, 2017 the victim was in the process of making a transaction at the ATM on Tecumseh Road East at Walker Road when a male suspect enter the vestibule carrying a handgun.

The suspect demanded cash but the victim refused and grabbed onto the handgun. A brief struggle ensued but the suspect managed to hold onto it and fled northbound on Turner Road.

The victim sustained minor injuries to his finger.

The suspect was described as a white male, 5’10, lighter coloured bandana covering his face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.